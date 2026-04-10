Liverpool make decision on Arne Slot's future amid growing calls for Dutchman to be sacked as disastrous form continues

Liverpool’s hierarchy remain committed to Slot despite the club’s alarming downturn in form. The Dutch manager is under intense scrutiny after a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain left the Reds on the brink of elimination from the Champions League quarter-finals. Match-going supporters have begun to show frustration, with speculation growing that Slot could be dismissed either before or at the end of the season. However, that sentiment does not reflect the internal stance of the club’s leadership.

As per Telegraph, senior figures at ownership group FSG, along with sporting director Richard Hughes and football CEO Michael Edwards, believe Slot should remain in charge and be allowed to continue the rebuilding process.