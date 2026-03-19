Liverpool face battle to keep key backroom figure as Saudi Pro League target sporting director

Hughes has spoken out about Liverpool's decision to invest heavily in the squad last summer. Speaking at the IMG x RedBird Summit alongside CEO Billy Hogan, he said: "As best you can, you have to detach yourself from what the transfer fee is likely to be. First and foremost, the identification of the right player for the right system for the right head coach has a fair amount of importance, and I think this is not something that’s necessarily new for the football club and its ownership. We pay what we believe to be fair market value for a player based on age and based on necessity of that individual to fit into the squad."

Isak and Wirtz have both struggled to live up to their lofty price tags but Hughes looked to the future when it comes to the team's expensive signings: “That would be very much the hope and in buying a player young, you give yourself the ability for that to be the case. We also want to try and win now, and that’s important as well, so I’m not describing them as works in progress or anything like that. These are players who have already done a lot in their individual careers. We talk about Florian and Alex, but Milos, Jeremie and Hugo are players that have achieved a certain level in the game already.”