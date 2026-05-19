Lionel Messi retirement delay? Argentina boss airs ‘keep playing’ hope while making ‘sad’ Diego Maradona comparison

Speaking to Conmebol, Scaloni expressed his desire to keep Messi on the pitch for as long as possible. The captain, who boasts 198 international caps and 116 goals, famously led Argentina to 2022 World Cup glory in Qatar alongside two Copa America titles. While Argentina have submitted their preliminary 55-man squad for the upcoming tournament, the manager is not ready to say goodbye. Focusing on the present, he said: "Being able to see him play is something wonderful. Beyond whether it is his last World Cup or not. I don't like longing or thinking about what is going to happen, I want to enjoy the moment. Everyone wants to see him play."