Leny Yoro urges Man Utd to extend Harry Maguire's contract

Yoro, a €62m signing from Lille in 2024, has made 27 Premier League appearances this season, helping push United to third in the Premier League. With a Champions League spot up in their sights, Yoro says the team are fired up for the challenge.

"Every player wants to play Champions League, especially when you play for United," he said.

"This club has to play the Champions League. Hopefully we're going to get it next season.

"We know every game is important, but this one was especially so because they [Villa] are right behind us. We are really happy with the result."