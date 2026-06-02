LEGACY: Morocco's World Cup journey - from the Mexican desert to glory in Qatar

Ahead of the first World Cup ever held on Arab soil, Walid Regragui, Morocco’s young coach, took charge just three months before the tournament. Everyone said it was an impossible job; he had too little time to pull off such a big task. But Regragui told his players: "Anyone who doesn’t believe we can win the World Cup will not come to Qatar."
He gathered together stars of the European game, such as Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui, and combined them with young talents from the Mohammed VI Academy. One team, one heart.
Placed into Group F alongside the beaten finalists from 2018, Croatia, the second-ranked team in the world, Belgium, and a resurgent Canada, few expected Morocco to make much of an impact. And so it proved in their first match, a 0-0 draw with Croatia.
Then the miracle began, with a 2-0 win over Belgium. The Arab world exploded in celebration. In Egypt, in Saudi Arabia, in Jordan, in the Emirates - everyone cheered for Morocco. They backed that up with a 2-1 win over Canada, topping the group again, just like 1986. But this time, the Atlas Lions weren't done.
In the last 16, they would face the mighty Spain, the 2010 world champions who had already put seven goals past Costa Rica in the group stages. But Morocco fought for 120 minutes, earning a 0-0 draw. Then came penalties; Pablo Sarabia hit the post while Yassine Bounou, Morocco’s phenomenal goalkeeper, became a legend, saving from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets. Spain didn’t score a single spot-kick, and Hakimi sealed victory with a cheeky Panenka.
Morocco: the first Arab nation ever to reach the World Cup quarter-finals. The entire Arab world celebrated, from Cairo to Beirut, from Riyadh to Amman, millions filled the streets. The Burj Khalifa was lit up in Morocco’s colours in a show of unity, pride and shared glory.
Next up were Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, but Morocco weren’t afraid. Regragui told his men: "You are not less than them - you are better than them. Go and prove it."
In the 42nd minute, Youssef En-Nesyri rose high into the air and scored a majestic header. That proved enough for another historic victory, as Africa had its first World Cup semi-finalist.
After the match, winger Sofiane Boufal danced with his mother on the pitch in a moment of pure humanity, love, and pride that transcended sport. Morocco may have lost 2-0 to France in the semis as injuries took their toll, but they left with their heads held high while the world saluted them.