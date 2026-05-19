LEGACY: How England’s ‘egotistical losers’ blew their biggest chance for a second World Cup crown in 2002 - and the lessons Thomas Tuchel must learn

England have endured nothing but heartbreak at the World Cup since their historic success on home soil back in 1966. The Three Lions succumbed to Argentina and Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' in the 1986 quarter-finals, before being sent packing in the semis four years later by Germany after a gruelling extra-time battle. Those same two teams inflicted round-of-16 defeats in 1998 and 2010, respectively, while Portugal got the better of England in the 2006 quarters.

A sense of real belief finally returned in 2018 under Sir Gareth Southgate as England exceeded expectations by reaching the final four, but they disappointed again in 2022 after being upgraded to one of the tournament favourites, falling to a 2-1 quarter-final loss to France that was defined by the worst penalty of Harry Kane's career.

England have had 11 chances to lift the famous gold trophy again, only failing to qualify for the tournament in 1974, 1978 and 1994, with an embarrassing group-stage exit in 2014 marking their worst performance at a modern World Cup finals. Bad fortune has undeniably played a part, but each generation of players has let themselves down in some way, whether by freezing up in the most important moments or failing to transfer their club performances to the international stage.

In 2002, it was an unforgivable combination of both. That should have been the year that football 'came home' for the second time. Those were certainly the sentiments of head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson after his squad had returned home from South Korea and Japan bruised and beaten.

"The one thing that we always said to the players was that with the team that we have, we should not be afraid of anyone and, if we are a little bit lucky, we could go all the way," he said. "I still think we could have done it."

But they were afraid. In fact, it was perhaps one of the worst cases of fear crippling an elite team in the history of international football. And if Thomas Tuchel's current group are to succeed where Eriksson's came up short 24 years ago, the lessons from that failed foray in the Far East must be heeded.