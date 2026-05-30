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'I'm happy Antonio Conte left' - Kevin De Bruyne relieved to see back of Napoli boss as playmaker opens up on tough debut season in Serie A
Tactical friction at the Maradona
The relationship between a creative genius and a defensive disciplinarian is often fraught with tension, and De Bruyne’s time under Conte proved to be no exception. The Belgian midfielder joined Napoli in the summer of 2025 on a free transfer, following a historic 10-year spell with Manchester City where he won every possible trophy, headlined by six Premier League titles and a Champions League crown. Speaking to the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, the Napoli playmaker did not hold back when assessing why he struggled to replicate his usual world-class numbers during his first year in Serie A.
“I actually thought it was pretty good at the beginning, and even when I came back, it was at a pretty good level," he said. "It was difficult for me, of course, because Conte has a very different vision of football than I do; we shouldn't beat around the bush about that."
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A clash of footballing philosophies
De Bruyne’s primary grievance centered on his deployment within the team and the overall negative approach adopted by the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss. His individual talents were severely stifled by a system that prioritised defensive solidity over creative expression, limiting him to just 21 appearances across all competitions - a campaign further derailed by a recurring hamstring muscle injury that kept him sidelined for significant periods. Despite managed five goals and four assists, it remained a frustrating campaign on a personal level for the playmaker.
The 34-year-old felt he was never utilised in his most effective position, stating: "I was never really able to play in my position. It is what it is. I always gave my all. I played quite a lot, even after my injury, so for me, everything is actually fine.”
He added: “We play very defensively. If you score one goal every match in a 5-4-1.... That’s not so great. At the start of the year, we also play really, really deep. Our top scorer has 10 goals, so yeah, you know the stats aren't there, but in terms of level and football, I thought it was pretty okay.”
Relief at Conte's departure
With Conte now leaving the Partenopei by mutual consent at the conclusion of the season after guiding the club to a second-place finish, De Bruyne made no secret of his feelings regarding the managerial change. The veteran midfielder appears revitalised by the prospect of a new tactical direction for the club, effectively confirming that the atmosphere behind the scenes had become difficult for a player of his profile.
When asked directly if he was pleased to see the head coach leave the club, De Bruyne provided an honest assessment of the situation. "Am I happy that Conte is leaving? For me, yes. As far as I’m concerned, he didn’t have to stay," he said.
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Uncertainty over Napoli future
Despite the change in management, De Bruyne’s long-term future in Naples remains a subject of intense speculation. With only one year remaining on his current contract, the Belgian international is seeking clarity from the club hierarchy before committing to another season in Italy, especially given his experiences over the last 12 months.
Discussing his next steps and the possibility of an extension, De Bruyne expressed some caution based on previous dealings with the club. "Will I stay? I do think it’s important to have a conversation about the style of play." he added. "I’ve noticed this year that the style of play is quite important to me. It also has to remain fun, and unfortunately, I’ve missed that a bit. I still have a year left on my contract, but I do want to have a talk. Things were said last year as well. ‘We are going to play in a certain way and we are going to do this and that,’ but little came of it, and that is of course a shame."