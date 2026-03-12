Juventus, Marcus Thuram idea? What's filtering through, Inter's idea and the whole truth

A wonderful thought, a rumour that has been gaining traction in recent minutes and some clarity that is needed to understand the likelihood of this scenario actually happening.

There is an idea, a rumour that has been circulating for a few hours now, that the Thuram brothers could be reunited in Turin: in fact, some rumours reported an internal evaluation carried out by Juventus' transfer team on Marcus Thuram, Inter's number 9 and brother of Khepren, currently a member of the Bianconeri squad led and coached by Luciano Spalletti.

But how realistic is this possibility given the current state of affairs? Let's take a closer look at the issue.