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Jurgen Klopp NOT in frame for Real Madrid job as ex-Liverpool boss waits on another post
Madrid and Klopp on divergent paths
Klopp and Real Madrid are moving in different directions as the Spanish giants begin their search for a new head coach. While the German remains a respected figure globally, he is not a candidate for the vacancy at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to AS, the club’s leadership is evaluating other profiles to lead the first team, effectively ending the whirlwind of rumors circulating in the capital regarding a potential move for the 58-year-old.
The urgency to find a successor for Alvaro Arbeloa - who took over from Xabi Alonso in January but has struggled for results - has led to a frenzy of linked names. However, the reports indicate that many of these candidates have never been formally discussed. In some instances, intermediaries have reportedly been using Madrid’s name to drum up interest for their clients elsewhere, while the club follows a more measured recruitment process.
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A long-standing but unfulfilled admiration
The connection between Real Madrid and Klopp is a recurring theme that stretches back 14 years. It first ignited in 2012 when his Borussia Dortmund side stunned the football world in the Champions League. Since then, Klopp’s name has surfaced almost every time a vacancy has appeared at the Bernabeu. Despite this mutual appreciation, the club has never moved to secure his signature during their various transition periods.
History shows that Los Blancos are willing to be patient during managerial searches, as seen with the return of Carlo Ancelotti in 2021. The current hierarchy is reportedly taking a similarly deliberate approach, focusing on a manager who fits the squad's immediate tactical needs. Klopp, currently enjoying a break from the sidelines, does not fit the specific profile the board has prioritized for the 2026-27 season.
The Germany dream remains the priority
According to the same reports, Klopp’s ultimate professional objective is to manage the German national team. While he maintains a deep respect for Julian Nagelsmann - who extended his DFB contract until 2028 - Klopp is widely viewed as the natural successor should the role become available after the 2026 World Cup. Until then, he remains fully committed to his duties as the Global Head of Soccer for the Red Bull group.
Since stepping down from Liverpool in 2024, Klopp has been approached by numerous elite clubs but has remained adamant about needing a rest from the daily grind. He has frequently spoken about the "erosion" caused by the demands of top-level club management. For Klopp, the appeal of a national team role lies in its different pace and the chance to lead his country on the international stage.
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Final decision pending
Real Madrid are expected to finalize their managerial choice in the coming weeks as the Liga season draws to a close. Arbeloa is likely to remain in charge for the final fixtures before the new appointment is made ahead of the summer break. The club is keen to have a new leader in place before the 2026 World Cup begins to assist with summer transfer planning.
Klopp, meanwhile, will continue to oversee the Red Bull football project, which includes monitoring the progress of clubs like RB Leipzig and Salzburg. His sabbatical from coaching is expected to continue through at least the end of the 2025-26 season.