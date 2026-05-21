'He's very nice when you win!' - Jose Mourinho taught dirty defensive tricks to Marash Kumbulla as Roma defender highlights iconic coach's 'flaw'

Kumbulla praised Mourinho for sharpening his defensive instincts during their time together at the Stadio Olimpico.

"Very nice when you win, tough if you don't," Kumbulla told GOAL. "He was the one who made me understand some things, explaining tactical details to me. Some 'smart' tricks that can be useful for a defender: committing a foul rather than being beaten, getting a yellow card when needed. All aspects that I learned from working with him."

Discussing what he described as Mourinho’s “flaw”, Kumbulla pointed to the coach’s honesty and visible frustration after losses.

"If we want to call it a 'flaw,' it's his honesty in dealing with others," he added. "When you lose, it's hard to be around him; if he's not in the right mood, you can tell by his face: the day after a defeat, he barely says goodbye. In those cases, it's best not to talk to him too much."