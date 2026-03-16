Joan Laporta re-elected as Barcelona president in landslide win as he survives Xavi's controversial Lionel Messi revelations

Following his win, Laporta thanked the members for their "display of democracy" and promised a period of unprecedented stability. "First of all, I want to dedicate a few words of gratitude to this wonderful club we have," he remarked. "It's great to see that members can still choose who represents us. This passion is a joy; it makes the club special, so thanks to Barca and all the members who voted today in a display of democracy. The result itself is conclusive, and it gives us a lot of strength -- so much strength that it will make us unstoppable. We will keep defending Barcelona against everything and everyone. The upcoming years will be thrilling. They will be the best of our lives."