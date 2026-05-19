JJ Gabriel hints at upcoming senior role at Man Utd as 15-year-old wonderkid signs off on 2025-26 campaign

Interim manager Michael Carrick - who is set to sign a two-year deal as permanent manager - has closely monitored the attacker's development. Due to strict age regulations, Gabriel was ineligible for senior matchday squads as he was only 14 when the season began. Speaking in March, Carrick said: "He is not allowed [to be part of a first-team squad on a matchday]. He’s too young. JJ’s doing really well. We’ve got some really good players in the academy and we try and get the younger players up [with the main group] as much as we can. We’re always trying to give them that exposure. JJ is a big talent, it is pretty obvious and he has had a good season for U18s. We think an awful lot of him. But patience is important in managing everything that comes with that and developing him and picking the right moment to step up, to leave them in a certain place. He’s trained well and it is good to have young players up."