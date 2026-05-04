Terrifying moment for Jesse Derry as Chelsea youngster is stretchered off in Premier League debut after nasty clash of heads with Zach Abbott

Jesse Derry's landmark afternoon turned into a nightmare after just a few minutes of action against Nottingham Forest. Handed a surprise full Premier League debut by caretaker manager Calum McFarlane, the Cobham graduate was introduced to the starting XI to fill the void left by injured duo Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto.

The youngster was left needing oxygen after a sickening clash of heads with Nottingham Forest defender Zach Abbott. As Derry attempted to control an awkward bouncing ball, he ended up knocking it into the air. Abbott then lunged forward and jumped to contest it, but instead of making contact with the ball, he struck the young Blues player on the side of the head, leaving both players on the ground.