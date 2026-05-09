'I'm an instinct player' - Jeremy Doku denies playing style has changed as Man City star addresses improved form after goal against Brentford

Doku was the catalyst for Manchester City's victory at the Etihad, opening the scoring with a brilliant individual effort before Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush made the points safe. Speaking after the match, the winger reflected on the moment he broke the deadlock against a stubborn Brentford defence that had frustrated the hosts for an hour.

"Looks a bit like the one against Everton, we wanted to take short, the corner, I go past my man and then I look for the pass in between, the ball comes back and I'm inside the box and I feel I have space to shoot and I do it without thinking and I'm happy that it went in," Doku told BBC's Match of the Day.