James Maddison 'embarrassed' by Tottenham relegation battle as he bids to avoid 'catastrophic' injury reoccurrence

Tottenham’s fight to avoid the drop will go down to the final day of the season after a 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. Goals from Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos put Chelsea in control, and while Richarlison managed to pull one back late on, it proved to be nothing more than a consolation for the visitors.

The result leaves Spurs 17th in the Premier League table, sitting just two points clear of the relegation zone with one game remaining. A victory against the Blues would have guaranteed their safety, but they must now face Everton on Sunday knowing their top-flight status is still very much under threat. If 18th-placed West Ham beat Leeds and Tottenham lose, the north London club will drop into the Championship.