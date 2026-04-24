Since Ole Book took over as sporting director at Borussia Dortmund, there has been much speculation about potential new signings who might fit the new boss’s profile. However, the 40-year-old also has to deal with the players who are already under contract at BVB.
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It’s the lowest figure in Europe! A BVB loanee boasts a “unique” statistic
That’s quite a few, yet the situation is somewhat different for four of them. As things stand, the loan spells of Julien Duranville (FC Basel), Cole Campbell (1899 Hoffenheim) and Kjell Wätjen (VfL Bochum) are set to end on 30 June. The same applies to goalkeeper Diant Ramaj, currently at 1. FC Heidenheim, whose position poses different challenges compared with outfield players.
In February 2025, Borussia had signed Ramaj from Ajax Amsterdam in a somewhat surprising move and immediately loaned him to FC Copenhagen. There, the now 24-year-old impressed straight away and won the double with the Danes. The club would have loved to keep him, but Ramaj opted to return to the Bundesliga “to raise his profile”, as he put it.
Yet he had already attracted attention before that: less than two months after his move to BVB, Ramaj gave an interview to Sport Bild that drew widespread attention and caused some internal irritation in Dortmund.
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Diant Ramaj: A “unique” statistical feat in European football
“I’m the top young talent—in my view,” he stated. “I’ve said I’m the best goalkeeper of the younger generation, and I’ve proven it over the past few months.” I’ve shown that over the past few months.” Looking ahead to his potential move to Borussia Dortmund, he stated: “I need to keep playing, to log minutes and maintain match sharpness. One thing is certain: I won’t be sitting on the bench in Dortmund. I’m not coming there to queue behind Gregor Kobel with no chance of playing. I need to be on the pitch.”
In this regard, Ramaj is spot-on. After replacing veteran Kevin Müller in a move that caused a stir by Heidenheim standards, he has been the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. The FCH have shipped 66 goals, the joint-worst defensive record in the league alongside VfL Wolfsburg.
More damning still, Ramaj holds an unwanted record: he is the only goalkeeper in Europe’s top five leagues yet to record a clean sheet this term.
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The last clean sheet came 11 months ago.
Relegation is new territory for Ramaj, and keeping a clean sheet is never easy when your team is bottom. That is why Heidenheim boss Frank Schmidt commented a few weeks ago: “A goalkeeper is always in the spotlight. It hasn’t been easy for him lately, but he stays positive, works tirelessly and acts rather than reacts.”
Heidenheim have managed the odd clean sheet in official fixtures: Ramaj saved a penalty in the 5-0 first-round DFB-Pokal win over Bahlinger SC on 16 August. In the league, however, his last shutout came on 25 May, while he was still with Copenhagen.
A former outfield attacker, Ramaj is comfortable on the ball and his distribution is crisp. Nevertheless, he has not been immune to errors in his primary task of keeping shots out. He has saved just under 60% of attempts on target, a statistic that ranks him 17th among Bundesliga goalkeepers—second from bottom.
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Diant Ramaj: Is Heidenheim set to switch goalkeepers?
Conceding six goals in succession is clearly unsustainable, and the 2.2 goals conceded per match average is equally concerning. Facing a high volume of shots, he records 3.3 saves per 90 minutes, good for sixth place in that category.
“If we stay up,” Ramaj told kicker, “it’ll be like winning the league with Bayern Munich. In my mind, staying up with Heidenheim is like winning a cup.” Whether he will get the chance to improve those numbers in the final four matches is uncertain. The team trails the relegation play-off spot by seven points, and Ramaj’s long-term future remains in doubt.
Coach Schmidt is already planning for a probable second-division campaign and is considering handing the number-one spot to Ramaj’s deputy, Frank Feller. “I’m not interested in contracts. It’s all about performance and the matchday game plan. In principle, Diant Ramaj should play because he’s our number one, but we may still give Frank the odd game,” said Schmidt.
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"My goal is to establish myself as the undisputed number one for Dortmund."
It remains uncertain where Ramaj will be between the posts next season. Throughout the campaign he brushed aside questions about his future with typical platitudes. Heidenheim do not have an option to buy, while at BVB Gregor Kobel remains the undisputed No. 1 (contracted until 2028), and back-up Alexander Meyer only extended his deal until 2027 in December.
“Dead fish go with the flow, but I know my abilities and I’m not shy about saying so,” Ramaj explained. “My goal is simple: I want to establish myself as Dortmund’s number one, and I’m working on that every day.”
For BVB, the Ramaj situation poses a tricky challenge. Another loan move to a more ambitious club at the same level seems sensible. Yet how many temporary spells can an ambitious goalkeeper with three years left on his contract at a Champions League club endure?
Diant Ramaj: Performance statistics at 1. FC Heidenheim
Competitive matches Goals conceded Clean sheets Yellow cards 31 65 1 2