It’s official… Former Arsenal star hangs up his boots

A former Arsenal star announced his retirement from football on Tuesday.

Aaron Ramsey, 35, has decided to hang up his boots after a spell without a club since leaving Mexican side Pumas UNAM last year, and Ramsey is now expected to pursue a career in coaching.

Ramsey leaves the game as one of the greatest players in Welsh history, having scored 21 goals in 86 international appearances and represented his country at three major tournaments.

The playmaker played a pivotal role in Wales’ historic run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, earning him a place in UEFA’s Team of the Tournament.

Ramsey subsequently took part in Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, marking Wales’ first appearance in the World Cup finals in 64 years.