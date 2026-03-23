Thomas Müller, a former German international who is currently under contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS, has named Spain as his personal favourite for the upcoming World Cup this summer in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
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"It all makes perfect sense": Former DFB star Thomas Müller names his World Cup favourite
"The usual suspects are always among the favourites. If I had to pick one team, my gut feeling would be Spain, because as a team they always seem to manage to organise their individual talents into a very fluid and harmonious unit," he said at a Magenta event in Munich.
"They have the same game plan. You can see that everything fits together perfectly," he added.
- AFP
Thomas Müller names five World Cup contenders
As well as Spain, Müller also mentioned France, describing them as having an “enormous wealth of talent”, as he put it: “They could easily field three squads for the World Cup that would make us say ‘Oh, wow!’”, Müller remarked.
Müller listed the following as other promising teams: “Portugal, Argentina, Germany. I want to include us in that list too,” he said.
Thomas Müller: "As you'd expect, a fan's heart beats for Germany"
Speaking about the DFB squad under head coach Julian Nagelsmann, Müller said: "It’s not as though we have to be the massive underdogs. What I’ve missed from us over the last few years is consistency – consistent wins, those consistently dominant performances. But every now and then, you can see what we’re capable of."
In conclusion, Müller explained: "I’m keeping a closer eye on other nations. Logically, my fan’s heart beats for Germany."
Müller made 131 international appearances for the DFB team, scoring 45 goals and providing 41 assists. He made his final appearance in the Germany shirt in 2024 in the European Championship quarter-final defeat against Spain.
The German national team's fixtures:
27 March, 8.45 pm Switzerland v Germany 30 March, 8.45 pm Germany v Ghana 31 May, 8.45 pm Germany v Finland 6 June, 8.30 pm USA v Germany