Borussia Dortmund finished a commanding second in the Bundesliga and boasted the league's best defence. However, their European campaign ended with a financially painful "knockout blow" (Managing Director Carsten Cramer), and they also suffered an unfortunate round-of-16 exit in the DFB-Pokal. Yet the campaign falls short of greatness and shows little overall progress compared with the previous two seasons.
Translated by
Is the foundation solid enough to support the "new BVB"? As manager, Niko Kovac must almost reinvent himself
"We must remember where we came from" has been BVB's management mantra over the past eleven months. To provide context: the club finished fifth in 2023/24 and fourth in 2024/25, reaching the Champions League final in one campaign and the quarter-finals in the other. In the cup, their runs ended in the round of 16 and the second round, respectively.
Widen the lens to the eleven seasons since Jürgen Klopp's departure, and this campaign ranks as the club's third-best Bundesliga showing under Niko Kovac—their strongest in seven years. In eight of those eleven terms, BVB scored more goals.
Excluding the two seasons constantly cited by club officials, Dortmund finished as runners-up five times, third twice and fourth once in eight campaigns. The numbers confirm it: this is where BVB truly belongs. As Germany's clear financial number two, anything less would fall short of expectations.
- Getty Images
Has the BVB foundation truly become more stable under Niko Kovac?
Finishing as runners-up this term—Borussia Dortmund's sixth second-place finish since 2015—has returned the club to the table position that aligns with its ambitions. That outcome, neither more nor less, does not diminish Kovac's contributions.
The 54-year-old oversaw Dortmund's best defence in a decade (matching Thomas Tuchel's 2015/16 side) and posted impressive numbers: 43 wins, 16 losses, and 13 draws from 72 competitive matches. Kovac has stabilised the back line, instilled a fighting spirit and maintained high attacking efficiency.
That alone merits considerable credit, especially given the abbreviated off-season and the demands of the Club World Cup in the United States. Sporting director Ole Book has stated that the club intends to build on this "very good foundation" next term. Nevertheless, whether this platform is genuinely robust enough to realise the "new BVB" vision promoted by managing director Carsten Cramer remains open to question.
BVB: Bundesliga table positions since 2015/16
Season Manager Position Goal difference Points 2015/16 Thomas Tuchel 2 82:34 78 2016/17 Thomas Tuchel 3 72:40 64 2017/18 Peter Bosz/Peter Stöger 4 64:47 55 2018/19 Lucien Favre 2 81:44 76 2019/20 Lucien Favre/Edin Terzic 2 84:41 69 2020/21 Edin Terzic 3 75:46 64 2021/22 Marco Rose 2 85:52 69 2022/23 Edin Terzic 2 83:44 71 2023/24 Edin Terzic 5 68:43 63 2024/25 Nuri Sahin/Niko Kovac 4 71:51 57 2025/26 Niko Kovac 2 70:34 73
- Getty Images
Here is how the further development of BVB is expected to unfold.
The blueprint for Borussia Dortmund's development is clear: under Kovac, they aim to project an identity that has seldom been visible so far. They want to attack with greater boldness and foresight, link up with renewed ingenuity, and assert greater control over opponents when in possession. To that end, they have already added—and will keep adding—young, promising talents whose early contributions should bring flair and fluidity, while potentially delivering hefty transfer fees down the line.
On paper, it sounds excellent, and fans are eager to see Book's first transfer window at BVB. Yet, when we examine Dortmund's last 72 competitive matches, the more intriguing question is: can Kovac—who, by all accounts, is set to receive a second early contract extension within a year—really meet these expectations?
To succeed, he may need to reinvent himself. Throughout his career, Kovac has favoured a pragmatic, defensive approach whose rigid tactics often stifle free-flowing football. In Dortmund so far, he has failed to lift the side's unimaginative, predictable style.
- AFP
BVB exposed clear weaknesses against strong opponents
That is precisely why the club's management is now demanding the next stage of development. The logic is simple: the defence is solid and should stay that way, but the attack needs more firepower. As a result, Kovac's deliberate decision to drop wingers who excel in one-on-one situations is being reversed.
For that to work tactically, Kovac must significantly adapt his familiar, notorious "U-pass" system (click here for a detailed explanation). While that approach boosted defensive solidity, In attack, though, it creates a heavy reliance on crosses, which explains why Julian Ryerson finished the season with a standout 18 assists in just 15 appearances.
This approach exposed BVB's limitations against quality opposition. In 16 matches against Bayern, Leipzig, Stuttgart, Hoffenheim, Leverkusen, Man City, Inter, Tottenham and Bergamo, they won only four, losing nine and shipping 28 goals.
- AFP
BVB and the fallacy of second place
This is more than a trend. Dortmund have regressed significantly against strong opponents, too often lacking maturity, resilience and consistency. That regression exposes questions about the squad's quality. For years, BVB have carried too many inconsistent performers. Full-backs Ryerson and Daniel Svensson are not world-class; the squad still lacks a commanding defensive midfielder, and genuine leaders remain elusive.
Even in the league, their performances—judged on quality alone—have been mostly mediocre. In expected points (xP), Dortmund have banked eleven more points than their underlying performance suggested, meaning they would have sneaked into the Champions League only on goal difference ahead of Stuttgart. That over-performance often stemmed from clinical finishing, with the team converting a small number of chances into crucial goals.
Second place, then, is no guarantee of progress. That must come next season, and it is up to Kovac to deliver—better and differently than before.
BVB Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's Upcoming Matches
Date Competition Match 18 July Friendly Rot-Weiß Oberhausen vs. BVB 29 July Friendly Cerezo Osaka vs. BVB 1 August Friendly FC Tokyo vs. BVB