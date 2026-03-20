"We are in regular contact with Manu," confirmed sporting director Christoph Freund at a press conference on Friday. However, Freund does not appear to expect a decision any time soon regarding a possible extension of his contract, which expires in the summer.
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Is the decision taking longer than expected? Goalkeeper situation still unresolved at FC Bayern
"We’ll see what April and early May bring, how he feels once he’s back in goal, including in English fixtures." Then Neuer will "approach us" and "we’ll have discussions together and see which direction things should go in." What matters is "what his gut feeling tells him".
Earlier this year, during a visit to a supporters’ club, Neuer had emphasised that he was “positive” about extending his contract and would make a “final decision” in late March or early April. At present, it seems entirely unclear whether Neuer will continue his career, a situation that is likely linked to his ongoing health issues.
Manuel Neuer is struggling with injury problems
Shortly before Christmas, Neuer was sidelined for the first time due to a torn muscle fibre. In mid-February, he suffered another torn muscle fibre in his calf during the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen. Two weeks ago, he returned to the starting line-up against Borussia Mönchengladbach, but had to come off at half-time and has been out of action ever since.
Neuer is being replaced by 22-year-old Jonas Urbig. “Normally” Urbig will also start on Saturday against Union Berlin, said manager Vincent Kompany. This means Neuer will not return to goal for FC Bayern until after the upcoming international break – by which time he will be 40 years old. On Friday, Neuer celebrates his milestone birthday.
Vincent Kompany talks about the end of his own career
"40 is young," says Kompany, who will himself pass that milestone on 10 April. Kompany ended his playing career back in 2020. "Mentally," he could have carried on playing, but "my knees had other ideas". Essentially, in these later stages of a career, "hunger is the most important thing," Kompany remarked.
"Manu fought his way back from a major injury, which was really impressive. He was in incredible form this season. To keep delivering like that time and again – that’s a mental thing. But at some point your body says: carry on or not. That was the case for me. 40 is young, but you really need a lot of motivation to keep reaching that level time and again."
FC Bayern Munich, Fixtures: FCB's upcoming matches
Date Time Match Saturday, 21 March 3.30 pm FC Bayern v Union Berlin (Bundesliga) Saturday, 4 April 3.30 pm SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga) Tuesday, 7 April 9.00 pm Real Madrid v FC Bayern (Champions League) Saturday, 11 April 6.30 pm FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga) Wednesday, 15 April 9.00 pm FC Bayern v Real Madrid (Champions League)