Van Dijk's future with the Reds remains uncertain despite his contract running until 2027. The 34-year-old is said to be pushing for one last substantial deal and will wait until after the World Cup before choosing whether to pursue a new challenge or stay at Anfield.

After what the centre-back called an "unacceptable season", another Anfield shake-up seems likely—yet few expect it to happen without the long-serving defensive leader.

In closing, he stressed: "We have to work, we have to turn this around and make sure this doesn't happen again next season, because that's not Liverpool." That does not sound like a farewell.