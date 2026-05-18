Inter Miami player ratings vs. Portland: Lionel Messi runs the show and the Herons' defense gets the job done in first win at Nu Stadium

Miami were in control from early on. They threatened regularly through Messi. And when the Argentine grabbed the opener after 31 minutes, it felt inevitable. Luis Suarez found Telasco Segovia, who flicked the ball into Messi's path for an easy finish.

The second came soon after. Messi played provider this time, shimmying around three defenders before laying the ball off to an open German Berterame, who could not miss from six yards out.

Portland, for their part, never got much going in attack. Kris Velde had some lively moments, and Kevin Kelsey made constant runs into the box, but the Miami backline was as reliable as it has been all year.

The visitors might have changed things after the break, though. An extended period of pressure had Miami's defense slightly stretched, but a clear chance never came. Meanwhile, the Herons saw the game out effectively. A late Messi free kick was spectacularly saved to keep the scoreline honest and perhaps a bit reflective of how the game played out. Portland were not good enough to win. Miami were too good to lose.

So, 2-0 seemed a fair result and a welcome first win for the Herons in their new digs.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Nu Stadium...