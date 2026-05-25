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Luis Suarez Inter Miami 2026Getty
Tom Hindle

Inter Miami player ratings vs Philadelphia Union: Luis Suarez hat-trick overshadowed by Lionel Messi injury scare

Player ratings
L. Messi
L. Suarez
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Inter Miami CF vs Philadelphia Union
Inter Miami CF
Philadelphia Union
Major League Soccer

Inter Miami came from behind in a frenetic 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Union but suffered a major injury scare when Lionel Messi exited in the second half. Luis Suarez scored three as Miami showed resilience in the second-highest scoring match in MLS history. Attention now turns to Messi’s health with fewer than three weeks until the World Cup.

It was chaos almost immediately. Miami fell behind 1-0 before they could settle, with Milan Iloski opening the scoring. Six minutes later, he made it 2-0. Miami looked overwhelmed early, but the Herons rarely need much encouragement to respond. German Berterame pulled one back after 13 minutes, finishing a clever Lionel Messi cutback.

Miami’s defensive struggles, however, continued. Bruno Damiani restored Philadelphia’s two-goal advantage, finishing a flowing move sparked by the always-dangerous Cavan Sullivan. Then Miami answered again. Suarez made it 3-2 from another Messi assist before Berterame equalized shortly after. There was still time for more drama, with Suarez scoring his second just before halftime to give Miami a 4-3 lead.

That still was not enough to put the Union away. Miami gifted Philadelphia a fourth goal through a needless handball that led to a penalty, which Iloski converted confidently. The second half was calmer. Philadelphia threatened early through Sullivan, but the pace slowed after he was substituted. Miami then suffered a scare when Messi signaled for a substitution after grabbing the back of his left leg.

Still, Miami continued to attack. Mateo Silvetti, Messi’s replacement, helped seal the match. He played a decisive pass in the buildup to the fifth goal, finished by Suarez, before setting up the sixth with a calm layoff for Rodrigo De Paul, who capped a chaotic night with a stoppage-time finish.

This was chaos, and perhaps not the kind Miami prefer. But they will no doubt take the win.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Nu Stadium...

  • Gonzalo Lujan Inter MiamiGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Dayne St. Clair (4/10):
    One to forget. Could do little about either penalty but was culpable on one of the four goals.

    Ian Fray (7/10):
    Grabbed an assist and held down his flank well. Reliable throughout.

    Gonzalo Lujan (5/10):
    A bit erratic. Dove in several times and struggled to contain Iloski.

    Micael (5/10):
    Some of his tackling was reckless. He has not looked like the composed central defender Miami thought they were getting.

    Sergio Reguilon (5/10):
    Conceded a penalty and misplaced some passes in the final third. Had a few strong defensive moments, but he is still finding his footing.

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  • Rodrigo De Paul Inter Miami 2026Getty

    Midfield

    Yannick Bright (6/10):
    A bit unsettled at the base of midfield. The match turned into a track meet at times, and he never fully established control.

    Rodrigo De Paul (7/10):
    Was surprisingly caught out of position on several occasions. He was clearly asked to drift wider on the right but struggled in transition defensively. He redeemed himself somewhat with Miami’s sixth goal.

    Telasco Segovia (5/10):
    Largely ineffective. He covered plenty of ground, but too little of it produced meaningful impact. Substituted after 65 minutes.

  • Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2026Getty

    Attack

    Lionel Messi (8/10):
    Registered two assists and could have had another with sharper finishing around him. He was substituted after 70 minutes because of an injury concern, a potentially devastating development for both club and country.

    German Berterame (8/10):
    Scored twice, added an assist and stretched the field effectively. He looked far more composed than in recent weeks. A very strong performance from the Mexican forward.

    Luis Suarez (9/10):
    A clinical striker’s performance. Two tap-ins and an acrobatic finish highlighted a ruthless display.

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  • Guillermo HoyosGetty

    Subs & Manager

    David Ayala (7/10):
    Provided some much-needed midfield control after coming on. Miami looked more balanced with him on the pitch.

    Facundo Mura (6/10):
    Added fresh legs at fullback.

    Mateo Silvetti (7/10):
    Replaced Messi and was instrumental in the buildup to the fifth goal. He also assisted the sixth. A real talent.

    Noah Allen (6/10):
    Provided fresh legs late to help shore things up defensively.

    David Ruiz (N/A):
    Did not have enough time to make an impact.

    Guillermo Hoyos (6/10):
    A difficult match to evaluate. Miami were disorganized at times but still found a way to win. Chaotic, but somehow effective.