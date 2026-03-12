Inter Miami player ratings vs Nashville: Lionel Messi kept quiet as German Berterame’s nightmare start continues in scoreless CONCACAF Champions Cup draw

Miami had few chances to speak of in the first half. In fact, Nashville were by some distance the most assertive side. Sam Surridge served a handful for the visitors, and tested Dayne St. Clair twice - although the former Minnesota United keeper equalled both of his efforts with a duo of solid stops.

Messi, for his part, had little involvement, connecting sparingly yet failing to generate a clear look as Miami dominated possession, but had little to show for their efforts.

The Herons started to hum after the break. Messi, predictably, was at the center of it all, finding pockets of space and distributing effectively. Big money striker German Berterame had the first - and only - big chance of the half, but somehow fired wide with the goal gaping. And that was mostly it. Miami will perhaps go home the happier of the two sides with a second leg to come next week. Still, this was hardly one to remember for either team.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Geodis Park...