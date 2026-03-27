Inter: a possible transfer strategy for the post-Bastoni era

The fact that Barcelona are in talks with Bastoni is prompting Inter to consider what might happen in the very near future. Of course, any negotiations would likely start with an extremely high asking price, butin certain situations the most important thing to consider is how to replace the departing star with a player who can measure up, capable of delivering both in terms of media appeal and on the pitch. And it is precisely this consideration that could set the tone for Inter’s future strategies should the Italy international leave the Nerazzurri. It is too risky to look for a new Bastoni; few players would measure up, and they cost a fortune. Following this logic, it would be much simpler instead to change everything, revolutionise the defence and start afresh from a clean slate, avoiding the heavy burden of the inevitable comparisons that would arise.





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