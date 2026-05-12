According to Bild, the transfer of highly rated centre-back Joane Gadou from RB Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund is complete. The 19-year-old reportedly passed his medical on Monday.
Translated by
He's even passed his medical! BVB appear to have secured their first major summer signing
On the same day, however, Bild reported that the Austrian Bundesliga club was holding out for a higher fee than the previously agreed €20 million for Gadou. According to the story, Salzburg wanted a base transfer fee of roughly €25 million, plus bonus payments ranging from €4 million to €6 million. Sporting director Ole Book and Lars Ricken quickly put a stop to that.
Bild now reports that an agreement has been reached with Salzburg on a transfer fee of €19.5 million, with a maximum of €4.5 million in add-ons still possible.
The 1.95-metre centre-back joined Salzburg from the Paris Saint-Germain youth set-up in 2024 and has since appeared in 33 competitive matches, including Europa League outings.
In Dortmund, the 19-year-old is poised to strengthen the injury-hit back line. With Niklas Süle retired, Emre Can sidelined long-term and Nico Schlotterbeck's future still uncertain, BVB desperately need defensive cover.
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BVB sign Gadou: "He's already further ahead than Dayot Upamecano at this age"
Reports indicate that Dortmund have been monitoring Gadou for several months. Sebastian Kehl, the club's former sporting director, is believed to have first scouted the young defender as early as last spring.
According to Michael Unverdorben, deputy sports editor at Salzburger Nachrichten, BVB are set to acquire a centre-back who "is already further ahead at this age than Dayot Upamecano was back then".
"He is certainly Salzburg's best centre-back. People have always known he would be a major signing because he has incredible natural ability and huge potential. He is strong in the tackle and in the air and has everything a defender of international calibre needs," Unverdorben told SPOX at the beginning of May.