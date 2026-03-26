"Yes, zero," was the 36-year-old’s clear reply. He then added with a touch of humour: "Well, if he (national coach Julian Nagelsmann; Ed.) calls me, he’s got a screw loose. Then he’s really got a problem. He can’t possibly call me. How many would have to be out? About 15 forwards?"

Müller had ended his career with the German national team following the quarter-final exit against Spain at the 2024 European Championship on home soil. In total, he made 131 appearances for the DFB team (third in the all-time appearances ranking), scoring 45 goals and providing 41 assists. His greatest success was winning the title at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

At club level, Müller played for FC Bayern Munich for 25 years between 2000 and 2025, before his contract with the German record champions was not renewed last summer and he moved to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS. There, he narrowly missed out on the league title in his first season.