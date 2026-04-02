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'He can carry that club!' - Jose Mourinho backed for sensational second Man Utd spell by Nicky Butt
Mourinho backed for Old Trafford return
Butt has backed Mourinho for a potential return to Manchester United, asserting that the Portuguese manager still possesses the personality and experience necessary to handle the pressures of Old Trafford. Mourinho delivered the Europa League and League Cup in his first stint at United between 2016 and 2018, but ultimately departed in acrimonious fashion, and is now in charge of Portuguese giants Benfica. Butt was part of Mourinho's backroom staff, and believes he still has the ability to manage one of the world's biggest clubs.
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'The powers that be would never allow it'
The former United midfielder does, however, acknowledge that the current hierarchy probably wouldn't consider re-hiring Mourinho. "I would have him back," Butt said exclusively to Paddy Power. "He’s a winner and can carry that football club, but the powers that be would never allow it, as they now prefer a manager who focuses solely on coaching rather than controlling recruitment."
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The challenge for the next United boss
United’s managerial future remains a constant topic of debate under the structure led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, with Michael Carrick currently leading the first team on an interim basis. It has not yet been confirmed who will be manager from next season onwards, with names like Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel linked to the post.
Butt warned that attracting elite managers could prove difficult without offering greater control, with Carrick currently in a strong position to get the job permanently. He added: “No established manager will want to come to Manchester United without guarantees on budget, time, and control. The structure right now makes it difficult, and they may prefer someone like Michael Carrick instead.”
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Garner impresses as World Cup dream grows
Meanwhile, Butt praised the development of Man Utd academy graduate James Garner, who has become a standout performer since leaving the club for Everton. Butt believes Garner should make England's 2022 World Cup squad, and has suggested he could return to United in the future.
"He’s been phenomenal this season. He’s got everything - he can pass, defend, tackle, and run," he said. "He’s definitely earned his place and should be on the plane for the World Cup. I don’t see why he couldn't be back at United. He's performing well, he's playing for a big club with a big expectation with their crowd."