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Mohamed Saeed

'Has to do a lot more!' - Roy Keane 'still not convinced' by Kobbie Mainoo as he highlights 'problem' in Man Utd starlet's game

K. Mainoo
Manchester United
R. Keane
Liverpool
Premier League

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has admitted he is still waiting to be fully won over by Kobbie Mainoo, despite the youngster's heroics against Liverpool on Sunday. The former Red Devils captain believes there is still a significant "problem" the midfielder needs to address before he can be considered a top-level talent.

  • Keane demands more from United starlet

    Despite Mainoo's match-winning goal in a 3-2 victory over arch-rivals Liverpool that guaranteed Champions League qualification for United, Keane remains a vocal sceptic of the 21-year-old’s current standing.

    The England international settled a rollercoaster Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford with a 77th-minute strike, but the former United skipper insists that the midfielder still has a long way to go to reach the elite bracket.

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    'He's still learning'

    Speaking to Sky Sports, Keane delivered a blunt assessment of Mainoo's development. "I’m still not convinced with him. I think he’s a really good young player, he’s still a kid, he’s only played 70-odd first team games," Keane said.

    "He’s obviously been involved in the England squad, but he still hasn’t convinced me. I hope he does [start regularly again for United] next year. I can be a harsh critic of midfield players, I was very critical of myself. I still think the kid has to do a lot more. Has he got a chance? Of course he’s got a chance. He’s still learning."

  • The explosive pace concern

    Keane questioned whether the academy graduate possesses the raw athleticism required for the modern engine room. especially during high-intensity transition moments.

    "The only problem is, when people talk about if he’s explosive enough, can you improve on that if you’re not quick off the mark?" Keane asked.

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    Thriving under Carrick

    Keane noted that Mainoo’s recent spell out of the starting XI under Ruben Amorim might actually benefit him in the long run. After bursting onto the scene and earning a place in the England setup, the midfielder found himself having to watch from the sidelines before finding his rhythm again under Michael Carrick.

    "The last six months will be quite good for him," Keane explained. "For a young player at a big club, he comes on the scene and getting all the headlines, doing well and then getting involved with England. The last few months, people have been talking about him going out on loan, but I always said that sometimes you have to sit and learn, watch the game and the team."

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