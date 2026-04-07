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Harry Maguire's going nowhere! Resurgent Man Utd defender pens new contract to complete remarkable turnaround under Michael Carrick
Maguire thrilled to extend Old Trafford stay
Speaking to United's club channels about his new contract, Maguire said: "Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour. It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day.
"I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together.
"You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad. The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us."
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Wilcox hails defender's 'mentality'
United's sporting director Jason Wilcox has also sung the praises of Maguire. He said: "Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United. He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad.
"Harry, like everyone at the club, is completely determined to help Manchester United to achieve regular and sustained success."
Zero to hero: Maguire's redemption at Man Utd
Maguire arrived at United from Leicester City for an £80m fee in the summer of 2019, which to this day is still a record amount paid for a defender. Within six months, the centre-back was named club captain by then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Though he received some stick during his debut 2019-20 season as well as at the start of the following campaign, which came off the back of a high-profile arrest in Greece, Maguire announced himself as one of the Premier League's best defenders as United finished second in 2020-21. He was a key part of the England side that finished as runners-up at that summer's Euro 2020.
But Maguire was dug out for his form at club level again in 2021-22 and he his popularity took a massive hit over the next couple of seasons. Erik ten Hag stripped him of the United captaincy in 2023, with Bruno Fernandes taking the armband. Nevertheless, Maguire was still a key contributor to United's League Cup and Carabao Cup wins in 2023 and 2024 respectively, while he came back into the starting lineup under Ruben Amorim.
It has been under Michael Carrick where Maguire has truly rediscovered his best form, however, earning a recall to the England squad for the March internationals. With the 33-year-old at the heart of defence again, United are on course to finish third in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League.
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Man Utd's quest for Champions League football
Maguire is currently serving a one-match suspension with United after he was sent off during their 2-2 draw at Bournemouth prior to the international break. He will miss next Monday's Premier League game at home to rivals Leeds, but will be eligible for their trip to top-five rivals Chelsea. United are currently six points clear of the Blues in fifth place, while they are six adrift of Manchester City in second.
Though Maguire will remain at United next season, one player set to leave is fan-favourite Casemiro, who has confirmed he will exit the club at the end of his contract this summer. The Brazilian, like Maguire, has bounced back from some poor performances earlier in his United career and been one of their best players this term.