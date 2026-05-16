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Harry Kane gets another hat-trick! Five-star Bayern Munich finish Bundesliga season in style with home win as Vincent Kompany's side turn attention to DFB-Pokal final
Kane clinical as record-breaking season concludes
Vincent Kompany's side showed no signs of slowing down on the final day of the league season, putting five goals past a struggling Koln side. Kane led the way with goals in the 10th, 13th and 69th minutes, taking his final tally for the league season to a staggering 36 goals. The England captain’s treble was supported by strikes from Tom Bischof and substitute Nicolas Jackson.
The win saw Bayern finish the season with a record-shattering 122 goals, comfortably surpassing the previous Bundesliga best of 101. Despite a consolation goal from Said El Mala in the 18th minute, the result was never in doubt as the Allianz Arena prepared to lift the Meisterschale once again. The club finished the campaign with 89 points, marking the third-best season in their storied history.
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Emotional farewells at the Allianz Arena
Before the festivities truly began, the afternoon was marked by several emotional goodbyes. Bayern officially bid farewell to Leon Goretzka, Raphael Guerreiro and Jackson, with the trio receiving tributes before kick-off. Goretzka, who has spent eight years in Munich, was handed a start by Kompany and received a standing ovation and chants from the fans when he was substituted in the 82nd minute.
The atmosphere was further heightened by the appearance of the 2001 Champions League winners, including legends Oliver Kahn and Stefan Effenberg, who celebrated the 25th anniversary of their European triumph. In the stands, the fans made their expectations clear for the coming week with a banner that read: "Thanks for the great season! Together we will win the cup!"
Dominant display kills off Koln challenge
The contest was effectively over within the first quarter of an hour thanks to Kane’s ruthlessness. He first met a cross with a superb first-time finish before doubling the lead three minutes later with a trademark free-kick. Although El Mala briefly gave the visitors hope after dispossessing Jamal Musiala and driving through the defence, Bischof’s goal in the 22nd minute quickly restored the two-goal cushion.
Bayern could have scored even more, as both Musiala and Karl struck the woodwork either side of half-time. While Manuel Neuer remained largely untested in goal, the hosts controlled the tempo throughout the second half. Kane eventually completed his hat-trick midway through the second period, before Jackson added the icing on the cake with a fifth goal late on.
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Eyes on the DFB-Pokal final in Berlin
The internal title celebrations at Nockherberg and the public parade at Marienplatz will occupy the players' immediate schedule, but the primary focus remains on the Olympiastadion. Having secured the Bundesliga already, Kompany’s men are now targeting a domestic double in the season finale against Stuttgart on May 23.