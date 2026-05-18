Hardly an improvement on the previous two seasons, Borussia Dortmund's second-place finish is deceptive

"You have to remember where you came from" has been BVB's mantra over the past eleven months. To put that into context: the club finished fifth in 2023/24 and fourth in 2024/25, reaching the Champions League final in one of those campaigns and the quarter-finals in the other. In the cup, their run ended in the round of 16 and the second round, respectively.

Widen the lens to the eleven seasons since Jürgen Klopp left, and this campaign ranks as the club's third-best Bundesliga showing under Niko Kovac—their strongest in seven years. In eight of those eleven terms, BVB also scored more goals.

Excluding the two seasons constantly cited by club officials, Dortmund finished second five times, third twice and fourth once in eight campaigns. The numbers confirm where BVB truly belongs: challenging at the top as Germany's clear financial number two.