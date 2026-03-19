Erling Haaland makes shock investment in CHESS tournament

The Manchester City talisman believes that the skills required to succeed on the football pitch are remarkably similar to those needed to master a game of chess. Speaking to the FIDE website, Haaland expressed his admiration for the sport and how it contributes to his mental sharpness during high-stakes matches.

"Chess is an incredible game. It’s a lot like football because it sharpens your mind. You have to think quickly, trust your instincts and think several moves ahead. Strategy and planning are everything," Haaland explained. "I'm investing in Norway Chess because I believe the new Total Chess World Championship Tour can turn chess into an even bigger sport for spectators around the world."