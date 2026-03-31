Gianni Infantino admits no Plan B for Iran as FIFA president addresses World Cup withdrawal threat

Infantino has insisted that football must serve as a unifying force despite the "real world" complexities, confirming he has received personal assurances from the White House that the Iranian delegation will be permitted to compete.

In an interview with N+, the FIFA president stated: “Iran represents its people, those who live in Iran and those who live abroad. They qualified for this World Cup on the field; they were a team that qualified very early. It's a football-mad country. We want them to play; they will play in the World Cup, and there are no plans B, C, or D; it's plan A. We live in the real world and we know what the situation is, which is very complicated, but we are working and we are going to make sure that Iran plays this World Cup in the best conditions.”