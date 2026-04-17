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Gian Piero Gasperini in tears as Roma boss reveals breakdown in Claudio Ranieri relationship before storming out of press conference
Ranieri bombshell leaves Gasperini stunned
The tension at the Trigoria training ground reached boiling point this week following disparaging remarks made by Ranieri, the senior adviser to the club's owners. The veteran technician claimed that Gasperini was only the fourth choice for the Roma job last summer and insisted that the current coach had personally sanctioned every transfer move made during a difficult season.
“There was an interview on Friday, in which Ranieri created some situations, but to me it was an incredible surprise,” Gasperini told the gathered media. “There had never been a different tone between Ranieri and me. Both in the press conference and between us. I didn’t expect it. And in many years, I had never been subject to such tones. From that moment, I’ve avoided any comment, first of all, not to hurt the club, the team or the Roma fans further.”
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Internal medical disputes adding to friction
The rift with Ranieri is not the only issue plagueing the Roma manager, as Gasperini also confirmed that disagreements with the club's medical staff regarding player fitness have caused further friction within the hierarchy. Specifically, the management of Wesley’s injury has become a focal point of internal debate.
“Sometimes yes, and it’s also a topic of internal discussion. But that’s normal,” Gasperini admitted when asked about the friction. “Wesley currently feels he can play, but the medical staff believes there are risks. This also leads to issues and discussions. We’ll see what happens tomorrow, but if the doctors say no, I can only follow that. Everything depends on medical clearance.”
Champions League race overshadowed by drama
Despite the off-field circus, Roma face a pivotal clash against Gasperini’s former side Atalanta, with Champions League qualification hanging in the balance. The Giallorossi currently sit in sixth place, just three points behind fourth-placed Juventus, but remain at risk of missing the Champions League for a seventh straight year. The coach attempted to steer the conversation back to the pitch, though he struggled to hide his frustration with the mounting pressure and questions regarding his long-term future in the capital.
“You keep asking me about other things, but I want to talk about the match,” he replied when pressed on his job security. “I said I don’t want to create problems, and this question creates problems. The club and Ranieri have been very clear. I’ve always believed that with a little, we could reach the Champions League, and I’ve always pushed in that direction despite the significant absences we’ve had in recent months."
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An emotional exit and Atalanta nostalgia
The press conference reached a somber conclusion when Gasperini was asked to reflect on the unity he experienced during his legendary stint in Bergamo. Comparing the harmony of his former club to the current discord at Roma proved too much for the 68-year-old, who became visibly moved as he spoke about his former president, Antonio Percassi.
“In Rome, there’s everything you need to do well. In Bergamo, I succeeded because the environment around me was united, and the club’s work was extraordinary,” he said before his voice began to crack. “The small city also created an ideal atmosphere. We worked and built things together. There were young players and more, a strong core group. Think about the transfers made and how the money was reinvested. The anomaly of Atalanta was that it was playing in Europe while still making a profit. It was not just thanks to me, but above all to a very capable club, which worked in harmony with the coach. Then things changed a bit, partly because ownership changed, and partly because of the ‘father figure’ I was very close to [Antonio Percassi]...”
Gasperini then stood up and departed the room in tears, unable to continue.