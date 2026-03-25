Alexandra Popp was beaming from ear to ear. Wrapped up in a black coat, the injured VfL Wolfsburg star embraced her teammate Svenja Huth and held her close. The 34-year-old had been forced to watch from the stands – but the hope that she might yet take to the pitch in the Champions League herself has been rekindled following the Wolves’ success in the quarter-final first leg against OL Lyon.
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First-leg win against Lyon: Wolfsburg aiming for a perfect send-off for Popp
And it’s not just Popp, who is set to join Borussia Dortmund this summer after 14 years in Wolfsburg, who is dreaming of a major upset against the top French side following Tuesday evening’s 1-0 (1-0) win. “We’re in great form at the moment,” said international Janina Minge: “There’s no reason why we can’t pull off another performance like that.”
In the battle for a semi-final spot, VfL took the lead thanks to a display of sheer determination. But everyone in Wolfsburg knows that the lead alone won’t be enough against the record Champions League winners. "We know that was the first step, and we’ve taken it," explained coach Stephan Lerch on Disney+. His team will also "try to play with courage" in the return leg in Lyon on 2 April (9.00 pm). "But we know it’s going to be very intense there."
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Wolfsburg were lucky with Beerensteyn’s goal
However, Lerch’s team can take heart from their performance at the Volkswagen Arena. Thanks to a solid defence, VfL withstood the constant pressure from the French side led by former Wolfsburg player Jule Brand, whilst posing a threat themselves time and again on the counter-attack. There was, however, an element of luck involved in Lineth Beerensteyn’s deflected goal (14’).
The fact that Wolfsburg failed to capitalise on one or two counter-attacking opportunities – and thus the chance to extend their lead further – did not particularly bother Lerch. He explained that his joy outweighed any disappointment: “It’s not every day you beat Olympique Lyon. For now, let’s just enjoy the moment.”
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Popp is out due to injury
Popp did the same after the final whistle, surrounded by her teammates. Shortly before the clash with Lyon, Wolfsburg had announced that the striker would be “out of action for a few weeks” – a muscle injury is currently sidelining the former DFB captain on her farewell tour with VfL, and the return leg will also come too soon for her.
With the prospect of continuing their Champions League journey, Popp’s relief was palpable as she embraced her long-time teammate Huth. “Omis with love” Popp captioned the scene on Instagram. The 35-year-old Huth had recently extended her contract at Wolfsburg by a year. Popp, on the other hand, will be joining her beloved club BVB, which is currently battling for promotion to the 2. Bundesliga in the Regionalliga West. She has already played 112 Champions League matches – whether another will be added remains to be seen.
Alexandra Popp: her statistics at VfL Wolfsburg
Games
389
Goals
194
Assists
99
Yellow cards
42
Yellow-red cards
1
Red cards
1