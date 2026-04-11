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Ferran Torres happy to 'p*ss off' his critics after crucial double in Barcelona derby win against Espanyol
Ferran silences the noise
The Barcelona forward has rarely been away from the spotlight since his move to Catalunya from Manchester City in December 2021, but the Spaniard is now using that pressure as fuel. After a period without finding the back of the net, the man from Foios delivered a statement performance in the Catalan derby, scoring a brace that left his critics with little room for complaint.
Speaking after the 4-1 triumph, Torres was clinical in his assessment of the external pressure he faces. "There is always external noise around me, more often for the bad and very rarely for the good. it p*sses them off, but I am always focused on myself, on working and improving; there are times when things don't go as one wants, but it won't be for a lack of work," he said.
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The striker's scoring burden
For any attacker at a club as prestigious as Barcelona, the lack of goals quickly becomes the primary talking point in the media. Ferran admitted that while he had been through a dry spell, he never lost faith in the process that eventually led to his double against Espanyol. Torres has now netted 18 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions this season, and notably, his brace marked his first La Liga goals since finding the net against Elche on January 31. The victory was made even sweeter by Real Madrid's slip-up, allowing Barca to tighten their grip on the title race.
"In the end, it’s clear that a forward is judged by goals. It is true that I was coming off a period without scoring, but I always believe in hard work, which gives you the reward and reaches you when you have patience," Torres added.
Balde eyes Champions League comeback
While Torres grabbed the headlines, Alejandro Balde was equally influential as he continues his return to full fitness. Reflecting on the derby win and Real Madrid's slip-up against Girona on Friday evening, Balde noted: "We knew today we couldn't fail because Madrid drew and we had a very good opportunity; the team did very well and stepped up." The left-back also praised the squad's resilience after conceding, adding: "The important thing is how you respond, and the team was great in being able to score two more goals. I feel good; it's always difficult to return from injury and regain rhythm, but I felt very good. I'm really looking forward to Tuesday and completing the comeback."
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A special night at the Spotify Camp Nou
The electric atmosphere at the Spotify Camp Nou played a massive role in the victory, with Balde describing the stadium as a 'cauldron' where the players felt the fans' full support. Despite the healthy lead, the defender remains grounded, insisting: "Until we win it, it’s not over; everything that depends on us, we have to win and keep taking three points at a time." As the focus shifts to the Champions League, Balde's approach reflects the disciplined mentality Flick has instilled in this maturing squad.