Nicolas Jackson’s agent, Diomansy Kamara, has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding the forward with an Instagram post. His intervention came after sporting director Max Eberl told ZDF that FC Bayern would not activate the €65 million buy-option for the Chelsea loanee.

“Nicolas Jackson is having an excellent season,” Kamara wrote, citing 28 appearances, ten goals, an Africa Cup of Nations winners’ medal, a Bundesliga title and a cup final berth. Senegal have since been stripped of the Africa Cup of Nations crown.

While Jackson proved useful as a rotation option, his on-field impact did not justify the roughly €25 million package for loan fee and salary.

Most of those goals came as a substitute in games that were already won or against weaker opposition, as seen on Saturday in the 4-3 win over 1. FSV Mainz 05. In both Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid and in the DFB-Pokal semi-final versus Bayer Leverkusen, the 24-year-old Senegalese spent the entire match on the bench.

As for Jackson’s future, Kamara remained noncommittal: “The future… who can predict it? Trust the process, anything is possible.”