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FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: After Max Eberl’s comments, Nicolas Jackson’s agent responds

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich

Nicolas Jackson’s agent has broken his silence on the ongoing talks about the striker. Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof are now expected to sit out the semi-final first leg against PSG. The latest news and rumours surrounding FC Bayern Munich.

Latest news and rumours surrounding FC Bayern Munich: 

  • All-rounder ruled out of Bayern’s Champions League first leg at PSG through injury 
  • Moreover, the appointment of the referee for the PSG clash has raised concerns among Bayern supporters. 
  • Meanwhile, PSG issues a defiant “We’re ready” ahead of the clash.
  • FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern, News: Nicolas Jackson’s agent speaks out

    Nicolas Jackson’s agent, Diomansy Kamara, has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding the forward with an Instagram post. His intervention came after sporting director Max Eberl told ZDF that FC Bayern would not activate the €65 million buy-option for the Chelsea loanee.

    “Nicolas Jackson is having an excellent season,” Kamara wrote, citing 28 appearances, ten goals, an Africa Cup of Nations winners’ medal, a Bundesliga title and a cup final berth. Senegal have since been stripped of the Africa Cup of Nations crown. 

    While Jackson proved useful as a rotation option, his on-field impact did not justify the roughly €25 million package for loan fee and salary.

    Most of those goals came as a substitute in games that were already won or against weaker opposition, as seen on Saturday in the 4-3 win over 1. FSV Mainz 05. In both Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid and in the DFB-Pokal semi-final versus Bayer Leverkusen, the 24-year-old Senegalese spent the entire match on the bench.

    As for Jackson’s future, Kamara remained noncommittal: “The future… who can predict it? Trust the process, anything is possible.”

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  • Al Nassr v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern News: Coman sends his best wishes to the club.

    Kingsley Coman, now with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has declared his support for Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final between his two former clubs, FC Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain.

    “Both clubs are close to my heart, but Bayern is the more recent chapter,” he told FC Bayern’s official media. “I left only a few months ago, many friends are still there, and I know the people at the club very well. So, naturally, I’m backing Bayern this time. That’s why I wouldn’t call them favourites; it’s more about my personal connection.”

    Coman rose through PSG’s youth system before moving to Juventus in 2014 at 18. He joined Bayern in 2015 and, in 2020, headed the decisive goal in the Champions League final against his former club. Last summer he left Munich after ten years for Al-Nassr in a €25 million transfer.

  • FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern news: Karl and Bischof are likely to sit out the first leg against PSG.

    Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof are likely to miss Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain, according to Bild

    Both players are targeting a return for the second leg next Wednesday, having sustained muscle-fibre tears at the start of April.

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  • FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club’s upcoming matches.

    DateMatchCompetition
    Tuesday, 28 AprilParis Saint-Germain v FC BayernChampions League
    Saturday 2 MayFC Bayern vs. 1. FC HeidenheimBundesliga
    Wednesday, 6 MayFC Bayern - Paris Saint-GermainChampions League
    Saturday, 9 MayVfL Wolfsburg vs. FC BayernBundesliga
    Saturday, 16 MayBundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. 1. FC KölnBundesliga
    Saturday, 23 MayFC Bayern vs VfB StuttgartDFB Cup
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB