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FA Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea face Leeds at Wembley as Championship giant-killers Southampton take on Man City
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Leeds secure showdown with Chelsea
The headline fixture of the semi-final draw sees Chelsea pitted against Leeds United in a clash that evokes memories of one of English football's most storied rivalries. Leeds booked their place in the final four following a chaotic quarter-final encounter against West Ham United at the London Stadium, which culminated in a dramatic penalty shootout victory.
The draw was conducted live following that match, with the fate of four remaining contenders being determined. For Leeds, the trip to Wembley represents a significant milestone in their recent history, while Chelsea will be looking to reassert their dominance in a competition they have won eight times previously.
Southampton handed Man City test
In the second semi-final, Championship side Southampton have been handed the unenviable task of trying to stop the Manchester City machine. The Saints have emerged as the "giant-killers" of this year's edition of the tournament, having already claimed a massive scalp when they managed to stun Arsenal in the previous round to keep their Wembley dreams alive.
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side remain the heavy favourites to lift the trophy as they continue to challenge on multiple fronts. Despite City's pedigree, Southampton’s resilient performances during the current campaign suggest they will not be intimidated by the occasion when the two sides meet under the arch later this month.
Wembley dates confirmed for April
The Football Association has confirmed that both semi-final ties will be staged at Wembley Stadium across the weekend of Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26. These showpiece events serve as the gateway to the final, with the eyes of the footballing world expected to be on the capital for two of the biggest dates in the domestic calendar.
West Ham and Leeds provided an incredible backdrop for the draw, as the Hammers' goalkeeper Fin Herrick was called up for the final moments of extra time before the eventual shootout. With the drama of the quarter-finals now concluded, the focus shifts entirely to the final four and the battle for a place in the showpiece finale.
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The road to the final
Manchester City and Chelsea both enjoyed relatively comfortable passages into the semi-finals compared to their upcoming opponents. Both Premier League heavyweights avoided major scares over the weekend, underscoring their status as the teams to beat as the competition reaches its business end.
The presence of two teams from outside the traditional elite - including buoyant Leeds and resilient Southampton - adds a layer of unpredictability to the upcoming fixtures. Fans of all four clubs will now be scrambling for tickets as the countdown to the late April showdowns begins in earnest.