Stake IPL Promotions 2026: Use ‘IPLSTAKE’ for First Ball Payout during DC vs. PBKS

The 2026 IPL season is now at the midpoint of the league phase as the race for a playoff spot heats up. Stake is running some special IPL 2026 promotions that cricket bettors can claim to optimise their IPL betting experience. Use the code IPLSTAKE to claim these offers ahead of this weekend’s DC vs. PBKS clash.

Fifth-placed Delhi Capitals, who are looking to break into the top four, will be hosting unbeaten league leaders Punjab Kings on Saturday, April 25. DC could not only take a monumental step towards their top four dreams with a win, but make a statement should they end PBKS’ unbeaten run.

If you are looking to place bets on the DC vs. PBKS game, here are the current odds:

(All odds courtesy of Stake and are subject to change.)

The Stake Early Six promo has been repackaged as the First Ball Six Payout - where you are paid out if the team you back hits a six in the first ball, irrespective of the final outcome.

Then you got the Super Over Payout offer. As part of this promotion, your bet is paid out if your backed team loses in a super over. And finally, there’s the IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool, where you can win up to $50,000 every week by placing Same Game Multi (SGM) bets on IPL matches.

If you are looking to utilize any of these offers for the IPL 2026 opener, here’s a brief overview of each promotion:

First Ball Six Payout: Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market and if your team hits a six in the first ball, your bet is paid out irrespective of the final result.

Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market and if your team hits a six in the first ball, your bet is paid out irrespective of the final result. Super Over Payout: Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market using this offer and if your team loses in a super over, your bet is still paid out.

Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market using this offer and if your team loses in a super over, your bet is still paid out. IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool: Place qualifying Same Game Multi (SGM) bets on any IPL match to take part in a weekly $50,000 prize pool

Stake First Ball Payout: New IPL 2026 Promotion Explained

Are you looking for the Stake Early Six IPL 2026 offer? The Stake First Ball Six Payout offer is essentially a new version of the erstwhile Stake Early Six promotion. This year, all bets placed on the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market will be paid out if the team you have backed hits a six in the first ball of their innings.

Here are some key details of the First Ball Six Payout that you need to be aware of:

Available to: New and existing users

Promo Code to avail offer: IPLSTAKE

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Exclusive to: Match Winner (incl. Super Over)

Minimum Deposit: $5 (equivalent to 468 INR)

This means that teams that are capable of explosive starts with the bat make a great choice for bets using this promo. Both RCB and SRH have a top order that is pure dynamite. The Challengers have their talismanic duo of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, a formula that has delivered several early boundaries in IPL 2025. SRH on the other hand have Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, two of the very best T20 batsmen.

Other Stake IPL 2026 Offers

Besides the First Ball Payout promotion, there are two other Stake IPL promotions this season - Super Over Payout and $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool. We will explore the terms and conditions of both promotions, alongside other key details down below.

Super Over Payout: Another Stake IPL 2026 Offer for Match Winner Markets

This season, Stake is offering two separate promotions for the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market for all IPL 2026 games. The Stake Super Over Payout offer will settle all bets in the match winner market if the backed team ties the game and goes on to lose in the super over.

This offer is available to both new and existing users. If you are a new user, enter our exclusive bonus code IPLSTAKE during registration in order to activate this promo, which will run throughout the duration of IPL 2026. A minimum deposit of $5 (equivalent to 468 INR) is required to qualify for this offer. Only bets placed in the Match Winner market of each IPL game are eligible.

Super overs in cricket have an element of luck, just like penalty shootouts in football. This offer helps add an extra layer of insurance to your match winner bets during IPL 2026.

Stake IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool - How Does It Work?

Stake IPL promotions this season are not limited only to the Match Winner market. For bettors who are keen on exploring other IPL 2026 markets, the Stake IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool might be the offer you are looking for.

As part of this promotion, you stand a chance to win a share of $500,000 every week for the duration of the tournament. You need to place a Same Game Multi (SGM) bet on any IPL 2026 match. Your first winning SGM bet will be eligible to receive a share of the total prize pool.

Here are some key details of this promotion:

Available to: New and existing users

Promo Code to avail offer: IPLSTAKE

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Exclusive to: SGM bets on any IPL match

Minimum Deposit: $5 (equivalent to 468 INR)

Minimum SGM Legs: 3

Minimum Odds: 3.0

This offer is ideal for bettors who don’t want to remain limited to one particular IPL betting market. This promo gives you more room to explore other markets.

DC vs. PBKS Predictions and Betting Tip

DC have been the definition of a mixed bag this season. While they pulled off a brilliant chase against RCB earlier in the week, they were brought back to reality by their 47-run defeat to SRH in which they gave away 242 runs.

PBKS, on the other hand, have been the team to beat in 2026. They have been the best team by far, as they sit comfortably at the top, unbeaten halfway through the league phase. They are coming off an absolute demolition of the Lucknow Super Giants, where they posted a jaw-dropping 254-7.

The Capitals’ middle-order has been their true engine room, with the likes of Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, and David Miller making them extremely dangerous in the final five hours. Their top order featuring KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka, however, hasn’t been as effective and struggled to maximise the powerplay overs.

The same cannot be said for the Kings’ top order though. Rather, they have been the absolute contrary. Opener Priyansh Arya is coming off a breathtaking 93 off 37 balls, Prabhsimran Singh posted a 39-ball 80 in the match prior against MI. The middle order combination of Cooper Connolly and veteran Marcus Stoinis ensures that the run rate doesn’t drop, irrespective of the situation.

Hence, you should back PBKS to win and while you are at it, use the Stake First Ball Six offer to protect your bet. Priyansh Arya is one of the most in-form batters in the league right now, and an early six is quite likely. Expect PBKS to also score more than 200 runs.

Here are our betting tips for this match:

Stake Promo Code and Welcome Offer for IPL 2026

Stake has an exclusive welcome offer for sports betting. This is separate from the aforementioned Stake IPL promotions and can only be claimed by new users on their first bet.

Currently, Stake is offering a 200% match deposit bonus up to ₹1,20,000 for Indian residents. Use our exclusive Stake promo code IPLSTAKE to avail this offer.

Cricket fans looking to kick-start their betting journey during IPL 2026 may take advantage of this offer. You can also claim the Early Six You Win promotion down the line on top of this offer, since the former isn’t restricted to only new users.

+