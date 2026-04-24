The Delhi Capitals will be attempting to do what no team has managed to do so far in IPL 2026 i.e. beat the Punjab Kings. DC, who currently sit in fifth place, will be hosting the unbeaten league leaders this Saturday, April 22.

Parimatch has an exclusive offer for IPL 2026 that makes backing underdogs worthwhile. During IPL, new users can claim a 1000% bonus worth up to ₹70,000, plus an additional five gifts when they sign up using the code IPLPARI. This presents an excellent opportunity for bettors ahead of this season’s IPL opener, and the fine print of this offer will explain why.

If you are interested in placing bets on this fixture, here are the current odds for the Match Winner market.

(All odds courtesy of Parimatch and are subject to change.)

Parimatch IPL Welcome Offer - Terms and Conditions Explained

This IPL, Parimatch is offering all new users a chance to claim an exclusive 1000% welcome bonus worth up to ₹70,000. To make the most of this promotion, it is important to understand the fine print. Here are the terms and conditions of this offer:

Available to: New users only

Promo Code: IPLPARI

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Minimum Deposit: ₹200

Wagering Requirement: 16x

Minimum Odds: 1.95

Not just that, users can win not one, not two but five extra gifts on top of the deposit match. The bonus code IPLPARI needs to be entered during registration in order to activate the offer.

DC vs. PBKS Predictions and Bettings Tips using Parimatch’s Offer

To make the most of Parimatch’s IPL welcome offer this season, you should be inclined towards backing the underdogs. Having said that, don’t just blindly bet against the favourites. Rather, you need to carefully evaluate when it makes sense to take a punt on an upset.

This week, we believe that the DC vs. PBKS match has the makings of what could potentially be the biggest upset of IPL 2026 thus far. For that to happen, the toss could play a crucial role.

The Arun Jaitley stadium pitch is a batter’s paradise, but this game is slated for a 3:30 pm IST start. In the absence of dew, the scorching heat will bake the surface, causing it to slow down and potentially grip during the second innings. If the Capitals win the loss and elect to bat first, they need to aim for a score north of 220 - a target which could prove to be tricky for the Kings to chase.

However, PBKS have an elite top and middle order, courtesy of the likes of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Tristan Stubbs, and more. Bearing all of these in mind, here are our betting tips for this fixture:

DC to cause an upset - DC to win vs. CSK @2.18 on Parimatch

DC to win vs. CSK @2.18 on Parimatch More boundaries for PBKS - PBKS to score more 4s @2.04 on Parimatch

Better start for PBKS top order - PBKS to have better first partnership @1.88 on Parimatch

Don’t forget to use the code IPLPARI in order to active Parimatch’s IPL 2026 welcome offer. Remember that all odds mentioned are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change. Bet responsibly.

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