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Galatasaray AS v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Explained: Why Virgil van Dijk could face a Champions League suspension

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is among three key players walking a disciplinary tightrope as the Reds prepare for their crucial Champions League last-16 second leg against Galatasaray. Following a narrow 1-0 defeat in Istanbul, Arne Slot’s side must overturn the deficit at Anfield to keep their European ambitions alive. However, the threat of suspension looms large over the squad, with several starters just one booking away from a costly ban.

  • Trio face potential ban

    Liverpool enter tonight's decider at Anfield knowing that progress to the quarter-finals could come at a significant personnel cost. Under UEFA’s current disciplinary framework, players face a one-match suspension after accumulating three yellow cards. Crucially, bookings are not wiped from the record until the quarter-final stage is complete. This leaves Van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, and Curtis Jones in immediate danger; all three were cautioned in previous rounds and would be ruled out of a potential first-leg clash against holders Paris Saint-Germain should they receive another yellow card tonight.

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  • UEFA's rigid booking rules

    The governing body's ruling is explicit regarding the threshold for benching players: "Players and team officials are suspended for the next competition match after three cautions, which did not result in a red card, as well as following any subsequent odd-numbered caution (fifth, seventh, ninth, etc.)."

    For Van Dijk, the trouble began with a booking during the 4-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven before a second yellow was brandished in Istanbul last week. Gravenberch and Jones find themselves in an identical predicament, having both reached two cautions during a physically demanding European campaign.

  • Disciplinary risk for the squad

    The stakes for tonight’s encounter extend beyond merely reaching the next round; Liverpool are fighting for a chance at redemption against PSG, who eliminated them last season. While much of the focus is on the "at-risk" trio, the wider squad is also feeling the pressure. Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Hugo Ekitike are all currently sitting on one yellow card. These players must now navigate a disciplinary minefield; with cards only reset after the quarter-final, any player reaching the three-card threshold in the coming matches will face a suspension during the club's deepest run in the competition.

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  • Slot's delicate balancing act

    Slot faces a difficult task as he manages his squad through the business end of the season. The immediate priority is to overcome a resilient Galatasaray side that proved their defensive mettle in Turkey, nearly doubling their lead through Victor Osimhen before a VAR intervention. If the Reds successfully harness the Anfield atmosphere to advance, Slot must then decide how to deploy his key stars in a potential heavyweight bout with PSG. With Liverpool comfortably out of the Premier League title race, the Champions League represents their final shot at major silverware, making any potential suspension to a lynchpin like Van Dijk even more catastrophic.

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