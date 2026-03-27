England player ratings vs Uruguay: Ben White's rollercoaster return! Arsenal star goes from villain, to hero, to villain again as Cole Palmer upstages Phil Foden in World Cup auditions

Uruguay were the toughest team, on paper at least, that England have faced under Tuchel after Senegal. But the game seemed to fade in importance when Tuchel picked players who are on the periphery of his starting XI, and even his squad, for the match, having named 35 players for the two friendlies. With Harry Kane, Declan Rice et al sitting this one out and not even making the squad, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden were the biggest names with Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson the most senior.

It did not take long for England fans' enthusiasm for the game to wane, as paper aeroplanes - the marker of a dull game at Wembley - took flight during a break in play when Uruguay's Joaquin Piquerez received treatment after an awkward tangle with Noni Madueke. Both players had to come off injured.

Rashford was England's brightest player in a highly forgettable first half but Cole Palmer raised the hosts' game even further when he came on and it was from his corner that White stabbed the Three Lions in front. But this was a game that England barely deserved to win and it felt fitting that an ugly game from Tuchel's side had an ugly ending, as Real Madrid's Valverde converted from the spot after White's foul was punished.

GOAL rates England's players from Wembley...