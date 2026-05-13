Egypt squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Mohamed Salah's Egypt are back at the World Cup for the first time 2018 after an impressive qualifying campaign. The Pharaohs were unbeaten in their group, winning eight out of 10 games to ensure they comfortably finished top of the pile.

With Salah and Manchester City's Omar Marmoush leading from the front, Egypt can be a potent attacking force and proved that in World Cup qualifying, scoring 20 times and conceding just twice in their 10 matches.

Egypt went on to enjoy a strong showing at AFCON 2025, reaching the semi-finals before eventually going out to Senegal - who went on to win the title but were subsequently stripped of the crown after a chaotic final that saw the players leave the pitch in protest against Morocco following the award of a penalty.

The signs therefore are promising ahead of the World Cup where Egypt will be aiming to pick up their first ever win, having never previously tasted victory at a finals. The Pharaohs have been drawn in Group G and will take on Belgium, Iran and New Zealand for a place in the knockout phase.

Ahead of the 2026 showpiece, GOAL takes a look at the possible squad that could travel to the USA, Canada, and Mexico.