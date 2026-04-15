Hugo Ekitike receives encouraging words from Didier Deschamps as France boss expresses 'immense disappointment' following Liverpool star's brutal injury news

The news came as a devastating blow to the French camp and Liverpool supporters alike. After being stretchered off during Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat at Anfield, it has been confirmed that Ekitike suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon. This devastating injury will sideline the 23-year-old for an estimated nine months, ending his club season and ruling him out of the upcoming World Cup.

In light of this unfortunate scenario, Deschamps spoke via the French Football Federation to express his sorrow, saying: "He was seriously injured on Tuesday night against PSG. The severity of his injury will unfortunately prevent him from finishing the season with Liverpool and participating in the World Cup. Hugo is one of the dozen young players who made their international debuts in recent months. He integrated perfectly into the squad, both on and off the pitch. This injury is a massive blow for him, obviously, but also for the French national team. His disappointment is immense."



