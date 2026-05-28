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Adhe Makayasa

Davide Ancelotti reaches agreement to take over Ligue 1 side in second head coach role for ex-Real Madrid assistant

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Davide Ancelotti has reached a comprehensive agreement to become the new head coach of Ligue 1 outfit Lille, marking his second standalone managerial role. The former Real Madrid assistant will officially succeed Bruno Genesio, who vacated his position at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in late May following the expiration of his contract.

  • Lille secure Ancelotti

    Lille have finalised a structural agreement to appoint Davide as their head coach following the departure of Genesio, RMC Sport reports. The French tactician left the club despite successfully guiding Les Dogues to a third-place finish in Ligue 1 and securing automatic Champions League qualification. His 36-year-old Italian successor arrives with a pedigree of continental experience, returning to European club football after a distinct professional stint operating in South America.

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    Familiarity aids seamless transition

    According to a report from MARCA, the Hauts-de-France club have completely concluded negotiations with the Italian tactician, leaving only an official club announcement pending. Davide is already fluent in French and thoroughly understands the inner workings of the division, having previously served as a fitness coach under his father at Paris Saint-Germain between 2012 and 2013. This deep linguistic and cultural familiarity with French football makes him the ideal candidate to spearhead the club's ambitious new era.

  • Davide’s evolving career path

    The appointment marks a significant milestone for Davide, who leaves behind his prior experience as Botafogo head coach while remaining fully committed to his current role as assistant for the Brazilian national team.

    After serving as a trusted right-hand man at major European clubs, he secured 15 victories, 10 draws and eight defeats during a 33-match tenure with the Brazilian outfit before joining the Selecao setup in March 2026.

    At Lille, he inherits the only club to break PSG’s domestic monopoly since 2018, when they famously claimed the Ligue 1 crown in 2021.

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    Champions League project awaits

    Davide faces an immediate elite test as he prepares Lille for their upcoming 2026-27 Champions League campaign. He will have crucial squad assets at his disposal, including highly-rated forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who was recently handed a senior call-up by Belgium. The young manager must navigate a competitive summer transfer window to bridge the quality gap with champions PSG, aiming to sustain Lille's recent momentum and challenge their domestic dominance.

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