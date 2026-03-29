David Beckham suggests Michael Carrick is best manager Man Utd have had in TEN years

Speaking to talkSPORT, Beckham believes the interim boss has done an incredible job. When asked about the upturn, he stated: "Yeah, I must admit, the last few months have been a lot more comfortable than the last 10 years, to be honest. It’s been tough over that time. But I think Michael’s got experience. I think he’s got a calmness about him that he’s brought into the club. He knows the club. He knows the players. He knows the way Man United play and the way Man United should play."

The United legend, who is now a co-owner of MLS franchise Inter Miami, added: "I’ve always liked Michael as a coach. When you look at him, there’s a calmness. There’s, on the side of the pitch, there’s, I don’t want to say elegance because I’m not sure that’s the right thing to say, but there’s an elegance in the way he is, whether it’s the way he celebrates, whether it’s the way he gets angry. You know, all of those things are important in a manager. And I think that the way he’s got the team and brought the team together has been, has been incredible. And I think as a United fan, it’s exactly what we needed."