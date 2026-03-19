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‘We’ll see’ - Cristian Romero makes blunt admission over Tottenham future after Champions League exit
Tottenham win but crash out of Champions League
Romero was part of the Spurs side that picked up a first win under interim manager Igor Tudor against Atletico but ultimately crashed out of Europe. Tottenham will now focus their attention back to the Premier League and a battle to avoid the drop. Meanwhile, Romero was quizzed on his future in north London after the game amid speculation he is wanted at Atletico in the summer transfer window.
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Romero quizzed on Spurs future
Romero was fairly coy about his future, telling reporters: "The truth is that I'm focused on the situation we're in. I have a lot of respect and affection for the club and I want to finish the season in the best way possible. We'll see later but the most important thing now is to recover energy."
Atletico boss Diego Simeone had praised Romero ahead of the match, saying: "I speak from a point of view as an Argentina fan. I admire his personality, his character, his defensive work and his football ability on the ball. As a fan of Argentina, I have seen him play more games for the national team than I have for Spurs, but I'm a big fan of him, for sure."
Are Spurs improving?
Wednesday's win over Atletico comes off the back of a draw against Liverpool in the Premier League, two results which suggest Spurs are improving under Tudor. The Tottenham boss was asked about his team's form and thinks the fight against relegation will continue until the few weeks of the season.
"Of course the last two games we improved, but as I said two games before, it's impossible to judge these two games, because what happened in the first 20 minutes against Madrid, there is nothing about the coach, team, tactics, training," he told reporters.
"There is nothing about it. I believe Crystal Palace, the game before, we had 1-0 and total control of the game - red card so as well, nothing about it. In football, you need confirmation every day, every day, every day, every Sunday. There is on Sunday an important game as we know but it will not decide nothing yet. As I said before, it will be decided everything in the last two or three games, I believe."
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Tottenham heading for crucial clash
Tottenham are now set to face Nottingham Forest in a huge clash at the bottom of the table. Spurs are currently just one points above Vitor Pereira's side and could drop into the bottom three if they lose and fellow strugglers West Ham beat Aston Villa on Sunday. Romero will also need to be careful in the game to avoid another suspension. The defender is currently on nine yellow cards for the 2025-26 season and will face a two-match ban if he receives another before Tottenham's game against Brighton on April 18.
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