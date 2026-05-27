According to a report in The Independent, Tottenham Hotspur—the 19-year-old Croatian's parent club—are weighing up a contract extension for Vuskovic before sending him back out on loan.
Translated by
Could he stay after all? HSV apparently have new hope regarding Luka Vuskovic
The centre-back's contract with the London club runs until 30 June 2030, though the expected extension is likely to include a significant pay rise designed to keep Vuskovic at Spurs for the long term and quell any thoughts of a move away.
Should he be loaned out again, Hamburg SV would come into the picture, as both the Rothosen and Vuskovic have hinted at extending their partnership.
The 19-year-old has repeatedly expressed a desire to play for HSV alongside his brother Mario, who missed last season due to a doping ban.
Vuskovic is now an undisputed first-team regular for HSV.
Last season, Vuskovic emerged as one of the Bundesliga's biggest surprises. At Hamburg, he was an undisputed first-team regular under manager Merlin Polzin, making 30 competitive appearances and recording six goals and one assist.
Consequently, the centre-back has attracted the interest of several top clubs. FC Bayern Munich is reported to be weighing a move for the 19-year-old.
FC Barcelona are also said to be monitoring the 19-year-old, with initial talks already reported between club and player.