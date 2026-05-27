Could he stay after all? HSV apparently have new hope regarding Luka Vuskovic

The centre-back's contract with the London club runs until 30 June 2030, though the expected extension is likely to include a significant pay rise designed to keep Vuskovic at Spurs for the long term and quell any thoughts of a move away.

Should he be loaned out again, Hamburg SV would come into the picture, as both the Rothosen and Vuskovic have hinted at extending their partnership.

The 19-year-old has repeatedly expressed a desire to play for HSV alongside his brother Mario, who missed last season due to a doping ban.