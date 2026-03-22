Butez 6: Hardly called into action at all; he was saved by the linesman and VAR, which ruled out Pisa’s only two chances.





Var Der Brempt 6: Surprisingly selected from the 1st minute, he started cautiously but grew into the game as the minutes passed. Pisa rarely broke through down the flanks, making his task easier.





Diego Carlos 6: a single slip-up in the first half led to a brief scare in the six-yard box, but his teammates cleared the danger instantly.

(from 77' Goldaniga n/a)





Kempf 6.5: excellent on two occasions in catching Stojkovic offside. No one gets past him at the back.





Moreno 7: a constant driving force, he linked up play and also provided the assist for Nico Paz.





Perrone 7.5: a superb performance characterised by anticipation, distribution, verticality and even a goal. Applause.





Da Cunha 6.5: less prominent than his teammates in the final third compared to previous outings; he was almost in trouble, and Fabregas gave him a half-time rest once the result was secured.

(59' Caqueret 6.5: he didn’t make us miss Da Cunha; in fact, his through ball for Alberto Moreno to make it 4-0 was a moment to remember)





Jesus Rodriguez 6: despite himself, he was the low point of the match, but not because of his performance – which was affected by the knock he took early on – but rather due to anxiety over how the injury might impact the rest of the season

(37' Baturina 7.5: he was in ‘physical difficulties’ according to Fabregas, hence the decision to start him on the bench. He came on and turned the match on its head too)





Nico Paz 7: back on the scoresheet after a four-match absence and scoring at home for the first time since October. He too seemed a bit off the pace physically, but the goal gave him a boost.





Diao 8: he’s finally back. A goal and an assist in 28 minutes, and the game was as good as won. He’s Fabregas’s secret weapon for the season’s finale, just as he was a year ago

(77' Kuhn 6.5: just a few minutes to make his mark and off he went, slaloming down the wing and providing the assist for Perrone’s 5-0 goal. He’s in the mix too)





Douvikas 7.5: practically scores with his first touch. It’s his 11th league goal of the season, taking him to second place in the scoring charts, three behind Lautaro.

(59' Morata 5.5: he’s the only one missing from the goal fest. He’s not in form and it shows).





Manager Fabregas: 6.5: it was all too easy